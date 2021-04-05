Words by: Sentwali Holder

The highly anticipated sequel to Space Jam is finally here and Warner Bros. has just dunked on us with the first trailer for Space Jam: A New Legacy … And King James is the new hero in the Looney Tunes universe!

The followup film to Michael Jordan’s original 1997 hybrid animation, live action box office smash now stars LeBron James with an all star diverse cast that includes Don Cheadle, Khris Davis, Sonequa Martin-Green, Cedric Joe, Jeff Bergman and Eric Bauza. Best Man franchise director Malcolm D. Lee directed the film from a screenplay by Juel Taylor (Creed II), Tony Rettenmaier, Keenan Coogler and Terence Nance. Black Panther super director Ryan Coogler, is among the film’s producers.

This is what you call a true reimagining and completely fresh take on a decades old film brand. Technology has exponentially grown in the world of filmmaking since the late nineties original, especially with animation, and it really shows in the trailer. Not to mention LeBron is becoming a seasoned and talented actor with credits under his belt unlike his predecessor, his Airness, Michael Jordan.

The official description: This transformational journey is a manic mashup of two worlds that reveals just how far some parents will go to connect with their kids. When LeBron and his young son Dom are trapped in a digital space by a rogue A.I., LeBron must get them home safe by leading Bugs, Lola Bunny and the whole gang of notoriously undisciplined Looney Tunes to victory over the A.I.’s digitized champions on the court: a powered-up roster of professional basketball stars as you’ve never seen them before. It’s Tunes versus Goons in the highest-stakes challenge of his life, that will redefine LeBron’s bond with his son and shine a light on the power of being yourself. The ready-for-action Tunes destroy convention, supercharge their unique talents and surprise even “King” James by playing the game their own way.

Producers include LeBron James, Maverick Carter and Duncan Henderson and serving as executive producers are Sev Ohanian, Zinzi Coogler, Allison Abbate, Jesse Ehrman, Jamal Henderson, Spencer Beighley, Justin Lin, Terence Nance and Ivan Reitman.

Check out the trailer here: