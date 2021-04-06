Lil Migo revisits his King of The Trap project to create a video for “Fire” featuring Blac Youngsta. In the video, the two team up in preparation to go to war with their gang.

“Fire”is the third visual from King of The Trap, following “Big Dog” and “Paved the Way (feat. Yo Gotti),” the latter of which featured cameo appearances from his mentors, Yo Gotti and Blac Youngsta. The new project also brings in Gotti, Moneybagg Yo, JAcquees, Rich the Kid, 42 Dugg and more.

You can see the new drop below.

