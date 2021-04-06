With women’s history month just passing, women in the rap game have been really setting the pace for the next generation of female hip-hop. Recently, Cardi B’s single Bodak Yellow certified diamond while Meg Thee Stallion has taken home multiple Grammy’s at her first Grammy Award show, and Mulatto’s single MuWop featuring Gucci Mane has certified Gold. In light of all of the accomplishments in the female rap star’s careers, Dreezy has come forth on Twitter to give flowers to the women in the industry who she felt may be overlooked, but still deserve their props.

“Lyrical Female Rappers appreciation tweet, just cus the ppl sleep,” Dreezy began on Twitter. “Rapsody. Chika. Lady London. Omeretta. Tierra Whack. No Name. Yung MA. Snow Da Product. Dreezy. Add to the list, put somebody on today.”

“All of these girls can go toe to toe wit yo fav rapper. I’ll be money on it,” she continued.

“Cupcakke, Lakeyah, B.I.A. Tokyo Jetz, Melii, Etc. Y’all know wassup,” said Dreezy. “Its so many other girls, I’m just kicking the list off of ppl who not mainstream.”

Dreezy later clarified that when she stated that the rappers named could go toe to toe with “your” favorite rapper, she was actually referring to men in the industry.

“When I said toe to toe w yo fav rapper, I was speaking on men,” Dreezy penned. “Nicki is the goat. I’m showin love to ppl I felt is slept on.”

Does Dreezy have a point?