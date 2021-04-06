kim kardashian headshot 2015

This morning’s Forbes report declared that the reality TV star, Kim Kardashian is indeed now a billionaire.

The report shared that her net worth has gone up from $780 million in October, 2020 to $1 billion as of March 2021. Her money is generated through her businesses, KKW Beauty and Skims. The increase in valuation is due to her selling a 20% stake of her company to Cody in 2. That’s $200 million dollars, leading her to a billion dollars.

Kim’s fortune is also made up of real estate, endorsement deals, her reality show paychecks, and her stock portfolio. In 2017, Kanye gifted Kim with shares in Disney, Amazon, Netflix and Adidas.

