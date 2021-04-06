Iconic hip-hop star LL Cool J is on the ballot for The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for the sixth time. In a special op-ed on Billboard, legendary industry executive Lyor Cohen pens that it is time to vote LL Cool J into the hall.

Cohen has been a member of the board of directors of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for over ten years, however, his role still grants him one vote.

In the op-ed, Cohen asks how has LL Cool J been overlooked so long after a career that is a pillar in Hip-Hop, which has gone on to be the most popular and influential genre on the globe.

“He’s been nominated for inclusion six times,” and hasn’t been voted in, Lyor Cohen writes. “And I think that that failure speaks to the limitations of too many HOF voters.”

You can read the full op-ed here.