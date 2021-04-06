Megan Thee Stallion shoots her shot at Yung Miami.

In this day and age, a number of woman rappers are receiving recognition like never before. This occurrence is a clear perception of how Hip-Hop has grown. In addition, it is encouraging to see how far it will continue to grow.

Two of those leading women in Hip-Hop are 3x Grammy winner, Megan Thee Stallion and 1/2 of the multi-platinum City Girls, Yung Miami. The Houston Hottie and Miami natives collaborated on “Do It on the Tip.” The track was featured on Megan’s debut album, Good News. Now the two may be linking for more than just music.

Megan Thee Stallion took to Twitter to playfully put Yunh Miami on notice that she has an interest in spending quality time with her.

“I was too shy to tell her in person but @YungMiami305 I wanna date,” tweeted Meg.

Yung Miami responded saying, “I been wanted you too, so what’s up?”

👀 I been wanted you too, so what’s up? https://t.co/W1dHcFmsqg — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) April 5, 2021

While it is all fun and games on Twitter, a potential collaboration may loom in the air. Both Tina Snow and Caresha were leaders of the City Girl and Hot Girls Summer initiative of 2019. With the Hottie claiming her Hot Girl Summer, the song may drop just in time before the warm weather months are upon us.