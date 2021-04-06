Last month Baton Rouge rapper NBA Youngboy, real name Kentrell Gaulden, was arrested in LA after fleeing from a vehicle that had been pulled over with a gun inside. Following the arrest which was caught on camera, NBA YoungBoy, has been ordered to remain in custody until his trial date.

According to court documents, NBA Youngboy will remain in jail until trial after being labeled “a danger to the community,” and because of his history of ignoring probation conditions. He was given a $540,000 bond in the Central District of California. A California magistrate judge granted Gauldren pre-trial release contingent on Louisiana’s approval.

On April 1, a Louisiana judge decided to revoke his bond, citing a history of probation violations and his “characteristics and history, which reflect a pattern of violent behavior stretching back several years.”

NBA is charged with possessing a gun as a convicted felon, and possessing a gun as he fled from law enforcement at the time of his arrest.

As of now, a trial date has not been set. Stay tuned for more updates on this story.