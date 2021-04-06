With the 2021 Major League Baseball season in full swing, Nike is embracing its second year as the official uniform provider of the league. Today, Nike and the MLB have announced the new Nike MLB City Connect Series: a uniform series that celebrates the bond between each club and its city and pushes the boundaries of baseball uniform design to build energy around the game for both players and fans.

The first in the series to be unveiled is the Nike Boston Red Sox City Connect Jersey, which will be seen on-field later this month.

The uniform series explores the personality, values and customs that make each community and their residents unique. Building on the rich heritage of each club, Nike MLB City Connect series pushes the boundaries of baseball uniform design to create new traditions and grow the game of baseball.

Advertisement

The inaugural season of Nike MLB City Connect series will feature seven clubs: Arizona Diamondbacks, Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, Miami Marlins and San Francisco Giants. Nike MLB City Connect series will be unveiled now through August in conjunction with key sport and culture moments for each club and its city. Clubs will keep and wear their City Connect design for several seasons.

The Nike Boston Red Sox City Connect Jersey is inspired by Patriots’ Day and the power of sport to unite Bostonians. Patriots’ Day is a tradition for all Bostonians that celebrates the indomitable spirit of champions. The jersey adopts colors that honor the shared values of city and club — drive, grit and resilience. Designed in collaboration with Nike, the jersey proudly features “Boston” written in a stencil font across the chest. On the left sleeve, a racing bib honors one of the city’s most iconic sports moments. The “617” within the bib represents the Boston area code where Fenway Park resides.

Nike MLB City Connect Series will be available at Nike.com/app, MLB Flagship store (NYC), mlbshop.com and select retail locations.

• Boston Red Sox — Retail: 4/6, On Field: 4/17

• Miami Marlins — On Field: 5/21

• Chicago White Sox — On Field: 6/5

• Chicago Cubs — On Field: 6/12

• Arizona Diamondbacks — On Field: 6/18

• SF Giants — On Field: 7/9

• LA Dodgers — On Field: Late August