SOURCE SPORTS: Baylor Demolished Gonzaga To Win Their First Ever National Championship

The Baylor Bears dominated Gonzaga from the start of Monday’s national championship to the end, winning 86-70 to take home their first-ever national championship. They also denied Gonzaga their first national championship, as well as a perfect undefeated season.

Baylor, which last appeared in a national championship game 73 years ago, held Gonzaga to a season-low point total.

“Our guys, when the best is needed, the best is provided,” Baylor coach Scott Drew said after the game. “The better the opponent, the better they play.”

Baylor got 22 points from star Jared Butler, 19 from MaCio Teague, and Adam Flagler scored 12 off the bench. They outrebound, shot, hustle, and simply bullied Gonzaga throughout the entire game.

Gonzaga coach Mark Few said after the game, “It’s a really, really tough one to end a storybook season on, but listen, Baylor just beat us. They beat us in every facet of the game and deserve all the credit.”

This game was also a revenge game as Baylor was eliminated by Gonzaga in the second round of the tournament two years ago.