The New York Jets are in need of a new quarterback as the team has officially moved off Sam Darnold.

Darnold has been traded from the Jets to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a sixth-round pick in this year’s draft, a second-round pick in 2022, and a fourth-round pick in 2022, according to multiple reports.

Filed to ESPN: Jets trading QB Sam Darnold to the Carolina Panthers for a 2021 sixth-round pick and second- and fourth-round picks in 2022, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 5, 2021

The Jets have the second overall pick in the upcoming draft, and they are obviously planning to use it on a quarterback. Most analysts believe they will pick former BYU star, Zach Wilson.

“I want to publicly acknowledge the commitment, dedication, and professionalism Sam displayed while with the Jets,” Jets general manager Joe Douglas said in a statement released by the team. “He is a tough-minded, talented football player whose NFL story has not been written yet. While all these things are true, this move is in the short- and long-term best interests for both this team and him. We thank Sam for all of his work on behalf of this organization and wish him well as he continues his career.”

Darnold was a bit disappointed with the Jets through three NFL seasons. He has passed for 45 touchdowns and 39 interceptions in 38 career games, though he has dealt with mono, a foot injury, and a shoulder injury. He also had to play under Adam Gase.

Darnold will get a chance to compete for a starting quarterback position right out the gate in Carolina. Darnold will be playing for a contract extension in Carolina, so he will be extra motivated to get himself a hefty payday next year.