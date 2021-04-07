Carmelo Anthony is making some moves off the court. According to Variety, Melo and his producing partner Asani Swann are partnering in the launch of their global content company Creative 7.

“Storytelling brings people together, and it can serve as a vehicle for propelling larger societal conversations and understanding,” Anthony says. “We are interested in all types of stories that have the power to serve as catalysts for the change we wish to see in the world.”

Creative 7 draws its name from Melo’s number when he played for the New York Knicks. Currently, the company has collaborations with Will Packer, Brad Pitt’s Plan B, and the teams behind Get Out and BlacKkKlansman.

“We are excited to work with Carmelo, Asani, and the team at Creative 7, and look forward to sharing more about the project soon,” Plan B said in a statement.

“This is a movement versus a moment,” Swann added.

Melo noted that the sports figure that turned media mogul that caught his eye and influenced his decision to move forward with this venture is Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

“Honestly, the way that Dwayne Johnson has approached the business is unparalleled. He came at it with the approach that he was just going to do the work, build a legacy and let his resume speak for itself,” Anthony said. “He put in the hard work and the commitment to change the game, and has continued to chart a path that is all his own.”

