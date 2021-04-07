Over the weekend, Hip-Hop was rocked with the news of DMX being hospitalized following an overdose and a heart attack.



Updates following the hospitalization have been scarce on X’s current condition after a false alarm about the legend being pulled off life support, however, DMX’s manager revealed to DJ Vlad that the rapper has tested positive for COVID-19.

In the report, only certain family members have been let into X’s hospital room. Over the weekend members of the Ruff Ryders biker gang showed up to the hospital where X in support of his recovery.

You can see the moment below.

