Over the weekend, Hip-Hop was rocked with the news of DMX being hospitalized following an overdose and a heart attack.

Updates following the hospitalization have been scarce on X’s current condition after a false alarm about the legend being pulled off life support, however, DMX’s manager revealed to DJ Vlad that the rapper has tested positive for COVID-19.


In the report, only certain family members have been let into X’s hospital room. Over the weekend members of the Ruff Ryders biker gang showed up to the hospital where X in support of his recovery.

You can see the moment below.

