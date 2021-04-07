A Lamborghini is already expensive, repairing one is a completely different headache. Gunna revealed on Monday his Lambo came out on the band end of a hit-and-run accident.
Gunna posted his Lamborghini Urus online, showing a large dent on the driver’s door and left passenger door. The Drip or Drown rapper would state the damage came after he was hit by a Brinks truck that kept going.
“Aye Brinks Truck hit me and kept going but I’m good tho,” Gunna wrote on Instagram.
Advertisement
You can see the video below.