Gunna Reveals Damage to His Lamborghini from Hit-and-Run Accident

A Lamborghini is already expensive, repairing one is a completely different headache. Gunna revealed on Monday his Lambo came out on the band end of a hit-and-run accident.

Gunna posted his Lamborghini Urus online, showing a large dent on the driver’s door and left passenger door. The Drip or Drown rapper would state the damage came after he was hit by a Brinks truck that kept going.

“Aye Brinks Truck hit me and kept going but I’m good tho,” Gunna wrote on Instagram.

