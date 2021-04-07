A swipe of lipstick, (once you take off your mask ) can instantly boost your mood and be that much-needed pick-me-up. As we move into the warmer months and are looking to create the perfect warm-weather look don’t forget about your lips. A new color and different texture could be just what your beauty bag needs to complete your look and the best part? You won’t have to spend your entire stimulus check to achieve it. Finding the right lipstick goes way beyond choosing the perfect shade, it’s also about finding the right texture-Sheer, gloss, tinted, matte, how does a girl choose?. And as we continue to adapt lipstick to face masks most of us are gravitating toward mask-friendly formulas that offer long wear, and hydration to counteract dryness due to face coverings. Take a look at a few lip trends to try worn by some of our favorite beauty girls.

Gloss

If you don’t want to ditch your lipstick completely then layer on your favorite non-stick gloss over your lipstick for the ultimate shine like Black Opal Celebrity Ambassador Ryan Destiny. A swipe of gloss will instantly take your look up a notch even after you take off your mask and having lipstick in place makes it easy to quickly gloss up

Ombré

Perfect for creating a contoured look. Use a lip liner to add definition and outline the outer perimeters of your lips. Instantly giving nude lip shades a boost. The key to making this look work is to use a lip liner a few shades darker than your signature color. We love how Remy Ma plays with shades of pink here:

Cream

Gives great color without drying lips. Try using stay put formulas like long lasting lip pencil lipsticks that won’t smudge when wearing a mask, having cocktails with the girls or kissing your bae. We love this look worn by Tokyo Stylez whos gives great coverage with a nice hint of a sheen.

Matte

Matte will stay on your lips from the time you put it on in the morning from the time you scrub it off at night, If you don’t love Matte lipsticks get ready to cross over because you’ve been missing out especially if you’re still masking up like we are. No more chapped dry lips, with these newer more hydrating formulas. If you’re going to do matte then choose a bold bright shade like this purple worn by Jessica White.

Tinted Lip Balm

When you want to keep it simple but like a hint of color and hydration then a tinted lip balm is the way to go. Sometimes a hint of color is all you need to get you through the day. We love how Kehlani wears her with a subtle shade of pink.