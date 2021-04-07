With sexual assault allegations against DeShaun Watson now at 22, Nike has suspended the endorsement of the Houston Texans quarterback.

“We are deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and have suspended Deshaun Watson. We will continue to closely monitor the situation,” Nike said in a statement.

The first accuser of Watson made a public statement on Tuesday, revealing she is now suffering “panic attacks, anxiety and depression” from an alleged incident with Watson in March 2020.

Watson and his attorney Rusty Hardin have denied all allegations and state that the accusations are a part of a failed blackmail attempt.