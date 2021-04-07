After reaching an agreement to leave the Houston Rockets, DeMarcus Cousins reached an agreement with the Los Angeles Clippers on a 10-day contract. The clippers center made his debut on Tuesday, participating in a 133-116 blowout over the Portland Trail Blazers.

“He’s an All-Star,” Paul George said to ESPN. “He’s still one of the most skilled bigs in the league. He can finish, he rebounds. I thought you saw a little bit of everything from him tonight, and he showed he’s still got a lot left to give.”

“I’ve put an incredible amount of work to get to this place,” Cousins said. “I feel great, my body feels great. I’m in probably the best shape I’ve been in my entire career. At this point, it’s about going out there and just putting everything together and just trying to continue to show that I’m healthy and I’m here to play this game at a high level.”

In eight minutes, Cousins went 3-4 from the field for 7 points, while also adding 4 rebounds and 2 assists.

The Clippers also added Rajon Rondo, hoping that he could work some PLayoff Rondo magic in the forthcoming playoffs.

DeMarcus Cousins scores his first bucket with the @LAClippers! pic.twitter.com/Ya1TxWLfmv — NBA (@NBA) April 7, 2021