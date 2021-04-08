Hot Boy Summer has officially initiated.

Just in time for warm weather, Brent Faiyaz has stepped back into old digs and the Sonder outfit has returned to gift fans with a new pack of six new tracks laced in familiar toxicity and monetary ambition by way of TOO LATE TO DIE YOUNG.

It marks a return to form nearly three years after 2017’s Sonder Son offering and quenches the thirst that’s been brewing for months now as the rumored reunion approached the horizon.

TOO LATE TO DIE YOUNG arrives as a Sonder Radio short film, showcasing six different tracks and a cameo from Jorja Smith.

Brent, Atu, and Dpat craft the perfect element to traipse the complex balance of love, hate, and the comeup as the crooner gently spews signature disrespect:

“Stop callin’ your friends and sayin’ you got one (God, you tweakin’)/While you at it, call a doctor/You outta pocket, you need to stop it/You saw me at the club and it was sorta poppin’.”

Catch the full clip below.