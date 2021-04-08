With Space Jam on the way, LeBron James’ The SpringHill Company is set to produce a reimagining of the 1990 classic House Party. According to Deadline Jorge Lendeborg Jr. and Tosin Cole are set to lead the new version.

James and Maverick Carter are set to produce the film. Reginald Hudlin and Warrington Hudlin will exec produce along with Spencer Beighley and Jamal Henderson for SpringHill. Emmy-nominated Atlanta writing duo Stephen Glover and Jamal Olori wrote the script. New Line’s presence will come from Richard Brener, Josh Mack, and Victoria Palmeri.

The original film started Kid & Play, navigating a wild night in order to throw an epic house party for friends.

You can read more about the reimagining here.