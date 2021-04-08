The 25th season of the WNBA is getting ready to tip-off and the power of women’s basketball is growing every day. In celebration, Nike has unveiled the most comprehensive WNBA apparel system ever which features an improved female-fit based on extensive athlete insights, three all-new editions of the game uniform and full apparel collection that expresses team unity on and off the court.

At the kick off of the 2019 WNBA season, Nike met with the Chicago Sky, Indiana Fever and Seattle Storm to understand what was important and could be improved on. Of the pieces needed was a better-fitting uniform — by height alone, bodies range from 5’6″ to 6’9″ and one size doesn’t fit all. As a solution, Nike fully re-engineered a new uniform chassis for more body types, updating proportions across the game jersey and short now featuring three neckline varieties, new waistband, and material innovation that debuts Dri-FIT ADV for maximum breathability.

“The basketball uniform is an important representation of the brand of WNBA players and teams, and a point of pride for fans,” said WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert. “In partnership with Nike, unveiling new and exciting adaptations of the WNBA uniforms is a dynamic way to build on the foundation of the league’s first 25 years.”

Additional desires was an ask for team unity and connection to the city’s they represented leading to the WNBA Nike Heroine Edition, WNBA Nike Explorer Editiona nd WNBa Nike Rebel Edition. With the WNBA Nike Rebel Edition, each team will now have a third uniform that elevates female empowerment stories from their cities and communities. For the Chicago Sky, this is depicted through shattered blue lines representing the Chicagoans that break glass ceilings and formidable boundaries with a persevering attitude and gutsy determination.

Nike is committed to building a better and more inclusive future for women sport, and we know that creating change extends beyond uniform design. We’re partnering with the WNBA and others to drive collective action for women and girls, through partnered programs like Women in Nike (WIN), Game Growers and WNBA Changemakers.

On April 8, the WNBA Nike Rebel Edition jerseys (in both Authentic and Victory) will release exclusively for Nike Members on Nike.com and the Nike app. On April 14, fans can shop the WNBA Nike Rebel Edition and WNBA Nike Explorer Edition Jerseys (in both Authentic and Victory) for all 12 teams on Nike.com and at select team stores, Fanatics and Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Ahead of the season, WNBA fans can gear-up in select items from the all-new Game Theatre apparel collection as well as the Team 13 Apparel collection — the first-ever WNBA fan apparel collection from Nike. Select items will be available on Nike.com on April 14. The WNBA Pull-Over Hoodie — the best-selling WNBA item ever — will be available in orange and white as well as a new black and orange colorway.

You can get a look at the pieces from the collection below.