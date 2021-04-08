While he should have been basking in another birthday celebration, Pharrell had to mix gratitude with solemnity this year as he mourns the death of his younger cousin, Donovan Lynch.

“This one is symbolic and a first because I had to speak at my cousin’s funeral, and was choked up with emotions,” Pharrell reflected in a recent post to Instagram.

Following the shooting death of the 25-year-old Lynch in Virginia Beach, Williams went on to issue a call for a federal investigation into Lynch’s death

Advertisement

“Too many unanswered City and State questions,” he added. “Respectfully, I am calling for a Federal investigation. I also humbly ask that you all keep the family in prayer.”

Lynch was tragically killed by police in William’s hometown on March 27th during a chaotic night of nearby shootings along the city’s oceanfront strip that particular weekend.

Police say that Lynch, a 2019 graduate of the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, was armed with his firearm being discovered at the scene of his death. However, the body cam of the officer, who fatally shot Lynch was not activated at the time. The involved officer is also Black.

The city has since turned over the investigation to the Virginia State Police.