Upon the first sign of its pending arrival, Queen Naija and Ari Lennox’s “Set Him Up” selection was marred with a bit of backlash as fans stepped online to resurface Queen’s questionable relationship with colorism.

Nevertheless, the sultry new selection persisted, and it has now actualized in the form of a seductive tag team between the two sirens as they glide over the all-too-familiar scenario of dealing with the same man at the same time.

“I had so much fun recording this song with Ari! We started recording it a while back and I’m excited we were able to come together and get it finished.” says Queen. “I know a lot of women who have actually realized they’re dating the same guy. We thought ‘Set Him Up’ would provide a fun take on this crazy kind of situation!”

The track precedes Naijas forthcoming Misunderstood…Still album, the deluxe entry to her Misunderstood effort of last year. The extended version will feature four new tracks including “Set Him Up.” It lands on April 16th. Until then, get familiar with “Set Him Up” below.