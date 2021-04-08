If it’s one thing Soulja Boy will do, it’s give himself credit for something he believes he started. Whether that’s starting Drake’s career, setting off the internet dance craze, or being the first to go back and forth on social media with a group of wrestlers, Soulja Boy has no problem demanding his respect. The “Crank That” rapper is back this time with claims that rappers in the industry are copying his “TikTok wave” after releasing a single on the platform that did the rapper some huge numbers.

After the release of Soulja Boy’s “She Make it Clap” single, the song made its rounds on TikTok with a dance challenge to help the song gain its popularity.

“I really freestyled she make it clap on twitch then dropped it as a real song and it went viral, #1 on TikTok and I got like 5deals from it im goated bro no kizzy,” Soulja wrote on Twitter. “And I see these rappers copying my TikTok wave they think they slick y’all wasn’t doing this last month lmao I go #1 and here they come.”

Of Course in the same sentence with him announcing his accomplishments, Soulja Boy wouldn’t be his usual self if he didn’t call out other rappers in the industry. “My song is doing better than rappers on a major level with marketing budgets let that sink in,” he continued. “F*ck that sh*t I’m finna sign and take over the whole industry again that’s what they scared of can’t hold me back it’s up and stuck watch this! N*ggaz wasn’t saying stay independent last month! What’s the difference now!!!!”

The rappers tweets made their way to The Shaderoom in which he still had more to say about his next move. “#1 no label. 7 deals on the table. Stop playing. What y’all think? Sign or stay independent?” said the rapper.

Do you think this could be the start of a comeback for Soulja Boy? What are your thoughts on the “She Make it Clap” single?