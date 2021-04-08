Davontae Harris isn’t buying the allegations against DeShawn Watson. The Baltimore Ravens cornerback tweeted that the allegations Watson is facing are getting “questionable.” He also shared his belief that the women aren’t telling the truth. Harris said these 22 women are making it harder for — in his words — actual victims — to come forward.

22 women… SOMEBODY better have some hard evidence this my word against yours accusation starting to get questionable… makes it hard for the women who actually deal with sexual assault to wanna come forward cause they don’t wanna be considered liars… — Davontae Harris (@wichkid) April 7, 2021

Twenty-two women have filed lawsuits against Watson, alleging he sexually assaulted them. The cases follow a similar pattern of Watson reaching out to women to arrange massages and then allegedly acting inappropriately while with them.

Houston police are continuing to investigate all of the allegations against Watson. During this time Watson has lost several endorsement deals including those from Nike and Beats by Dre.

