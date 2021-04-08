DeMar Derozan might be on his way out of San Antonio this summer.

Sam Amick and John Hollinger of The Athletic reported Wednesday that the Spurs veteran will take a “wide open” approach this summer with regard to possible landing spots. DeRozan is set to become an unrestricted free agent.

The four-time All-Star guard has reinvented himself into a more complete player during his time with the Spurs. His 21.0 points and career-high 7.0 assists per game this year reflect DeRozan’s growth over his three seasons with the Spurs compared to his early time with the Toronto Raptors.

The Spurs are floating around the 500 mark and are no longer the parental championship contenders in the Western Conference. The team has no incentive to really bring DeRozan back, so this separation might be good for both parties.