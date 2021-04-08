DMX Is Still on Life Support Says Manager Steve Rifkind

DMX is still alive.

Following a series a false reports about the hospitalized rapper, DMX’s manager, Steve Rifkind, swiftly issued a statement to let the general public know that the Yonkers legend is still alive and on life support as his family and doctors monitor his condition.

“It’s not helping anybody by seeing these false rumors,” Rifkind said in a video uploaded to Instagram. “…Stop with the rumors.”

He adds that fans can look forward to an official statement from DMX’s family on Friday, April 9th.

Earlier in the week, Claudia Jordan notably got the rumor mill started after taking to Twitter to prematurely announce that X had passed on before apologizing for the faux pas.

Thursday night (April 8th), several media sources once more struck up the fire after alleging that DMX was taken off of life support.