Earlier this year, T.I. and Tiny were the subjects of accusations of several instances of sexual assault. The allegations led to the possibility of criminal charges and one of the women speaking out and stating that she could not provide consent to anything sexual as she was forced to take drugs.

In response to the allegations, Steve Sadow, attorney for the couple released a statement to HipHopDX.

“The Harrises are still waiting for the accusers to reveal themselves publicly,” Sadow said. “By continuing to hide behind anonymous allegations, the unnamed accusers effectively render themselves not credible and unworthy of belief. We say: let the light shine on their identities so we can go about disproving these scurrilous accusations.”

Advertisement

In January, family friend of the Harrises, Sabrina Peterson, accused Clifford “T.I.” Harris of holding a gun to her head when she was 28, nearly a decade and a half ago. The moment that elevated into a disagreement with Peterson and Tiny would lead to numerous accusations of violence, drugging, sexual assault, and other questionable acts allegedly suffered at the hands of the rapper and his wife Tamika “Tiny” Harris.

You can read more about the accusations placed against both T.I. and Tiny here and here.