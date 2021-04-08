With a billi on the board, Tyler Perry is looking to run up the score. The film and television mogul is developing a series on the early life of the Madea character for Showtime.

Variety reports Showtime had ordered multiple scripts for the project, which is currently under the working title Mabel.

The series is described as “long before she was the force of nature known as Madea she was a smart, fierce, irresistible, dangerous, crazy 20-something black woman named Mabel Simmons. When she moved to Atlanta in 1972 she set the city – and the world – on fire.”

Mabel will be created alongside Tim Palen with JaNeika James and JaSheika James attached to write and executive produce.