WaleMania is live and in effect.

Wale has never been bashful when it comes to his love for WWE. The Grammy-nominated rapper is teaming up with Footlocker to celebrate and magnify his fandom of the World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. The capsule is presented through the “Be The Fan You Are” platform, which celebrates the many passions of WWE fans while merging music, sports, entertainment and sneakers culture. Those passions align perfectly with the DMV representative.

“The love and attachment Wale has for all three defines him as a true fan and we are excited to bring this experience to our consumer,” said John Hochadel, VP Commercial Concepts at Foot Locker, Inc. North America.

Advertisement

Thefull capsule will include a series of collaborations with the rapper. The additional capsules will include collaborations with a number of designers as well as WWE legend Jeff Hardy.

The collection can be found at Footaction and Footlocker with prices ranging from $35 to $80.