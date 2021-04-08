According to a recent commentary given exclusively to TMZ, Hip Hop mogul Master P speaks candidly about the current health scare of Ruff Ryder legend DMX, which the No Limit general says is a circumstance that could’ve been avoided.

P delved into the real culprit, which is addiction, saying, “DMX is an icon, and I just hate that we have to wait till something happens to one of these guys, or to one of us, before everybody really starts saying how much they care, and they love you.”

He continued, “I mean, we gotta figure out how to prevent that. … Drugs done killed a lot of our great ones, and sent a lot of ’em to prison, and I’m praying for DMX and his family.”

See the complete commentary below.