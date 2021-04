Conway the Machine Releases “Blood Roses” and Announces New Album ‘La Maquina’

Conway the Machine Releases “Blood Roses” and Announces New Album ‘La Maquina’

Conway the Machine is gearing up a new album in La Maquina. Giving the first taste of the release, Conway tags with his Drumwork label artist Jae Skeese for the single “Blood Roses.”

“Blood Roses” is produced by Cardiak and will be on the full album when it drops on April 16.

You can tap into the new release below.

Advertisement