Brandon Bill$ has made his latest single, “Unlimited Skills,” a family affair as his sister DaniLeigh joins him for both the single and music video.


The new single is produced by Millian Beatz and serves as a bridge between Western flairs and modern day drums. In the video, the siblings enjoy a fun adventure in the Domincan Republic.

“It was a very fun experience to say the least,” Bill$ said to Flaunt Magazine. “We shot in the Dominican Republic, my mother Vicky and I came up for the treatment just a couple of days before the video was shot. We brought the energy, and the rest is history!”

