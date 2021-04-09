Iconic rapper DMX has passed died at the age of 50. A family representative released a statement to Pitchfork.

“We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50-years-old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days,” a statement from his family reads. “Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever. We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time. Please respect our privacy as we grieve the loss of our brother, father, uncle and the man the world knew as DMX. We will share information about his memorial service once details are finalized.”

DMX’s longtime label home Def Jam Records also released a statement:

Def Jam Recordings and the extended Def Jam family of artists, executives and employees are deeply and profoundly saddened by the loss of our brother Earl “DMX” Simmons. DMX was a brilliant artist and an inspiration to millions around the world. His message of triumph over struggle, his search for the light out of darkness, his pursuit of truth and grace brought us closer to our own humanity. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and all those who loved him and were touched by him. DMX was nothing less than a giant. His legend will live on forever.

X was hospitalized last Friday, April 2, after suffering an alleged overdose, which led to a heart attack. Since the incident, DMX was on life support at hospital at White Plains, New York. In a statement to VLAD TV following his hospitalization, X’s family stated the rapper was rushed to the hospital after collapsing in his home.