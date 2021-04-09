Signing to a major label can be a really big deal for an emerging artist. Like many in Hip Hop, when an artist feels sided by their label, they have no problem venting to social media about their troubles. PNB Rock won’t be the last, but is the latest artist to come forth to social media about issues they face between their label.

The Philly rapper voiced his frustrations with Atlantic Records in a post to his story on Instagram. “@atlanticrecords I WANT A BUYOUT OF THIS BS ASS DEAL YALL GOT ME IN !!!” the rapper penned. “YALL BEEN MAKING MILLIONS OFF ME FOR YEARS HAVEN’T GAVE ME ONE MIL YET !!!”

Aside from the issues with his label, the rapper is also facing legal issues. PNB Rock was ordered by a judge to pay $1,447,720 to rapper Rackboy Cam for copyright infringement after he claimed that PNB Rock’s “Every day We Lit” single featuring YFN Lucci is similar to RackBoy Cam’s “Everything Be Lit.”

Advertisement

Fans seem to question the accuracy of PNB Rock’s claims due to the rapper still appearing to have money. However, PNB Rock has been sticking to his claims.