The popular celebrity security guard, Shadow, known for providing security to celebrities such as Jake Paul, Drake, and most recently Tekashi 6ix9ine has reportedly passed away. While many took to his Instagram account to pay their respects, Tekashi 6ix9ine’s baby momma, Sara Molina took to her Instagram to honor the late bodyguard.

“I was gonna go on a little break from Instagram but given the circumstances and what I’ve seen happen, I want to give my deepest sincere condolences to Shadow’s family, his kids JJ, Boogie, Mason, and his latest addition Zion, as well as his wife, Christina,” she began. “I know Shadow loved you. Just the way he would talk about you– his ‘Cuban Mami’. Shadow was a great person. He was a great man, he was a family man. I am deeply saddened ’cause I know the impact he made in my life as well as many others.”

Sara then shared an experience where Shadow helped her in a domestic violence situation between her and Tekashi 6ix9ine that occurred in Dubai. Sara then reveals text messages between her and Shadow that state he “put hands on” Tekashi 6ix9ine following a domestic violence incident between the two.

Shadow, real name Shamir Bolivar was only 45 years old at the time of his passing. He was the CEO of Shadow Group Security. His death was confirmed by AlphaLion Professional Protection Services in a Facebook post which read, “It’s is with a heavy heart and deepest condolences that we at AlphaLion must say farewell to A Friend, A Brother, A Mentor and all around a great human being; Shamir Bolivar @the_shadow_group. You have been the key of inspiration to so many who strive to become one of the elite amongst the Shadows and keep watch over those under our care. We pray peace for you, your wife & children and family as you transition into your eternal resting place to forever keep watch from the shadows. Your spirit and vision will forever live on in our hearts and actions!!”

A cause of death has yet to be revealed for Shadow. We will keep his family and loved ones in our prayers.