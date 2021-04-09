4/20 will not be hindered by a lack of gatherings as Weedmaps has announced their Even Higher Together celebration that will be hosted by Snoop Dogg.

The Doggfatehr will debut his new album From Tha Streets 2 Tha Suites during the live stream and will be joined by A$AP Rocky and Jhene Aiko.

“Weedmaps’ virtual 4/20 event is going to be phenomenal,” said Snoop Dogg. “Anything celebrating cannabis and the culture around it, you know I gotta be there. Cannabis brings people together and Weedmaps is doing just that. I’m also dropping my new album, From Tha Streets 2 Tha Suites on 4/20, to give my fans a little something to smoke to on this holiday, ya dig?”

Additional guests during the night include G-Eazy, Rebelution’s Eric Rachmany, Berner, TOKiMONSTA, Ms. Pat, Bam Marley, and more.

The notable talent will be featured in interactive sessions and never-before-seen performances including a Taylor Gang Cypher that will have Wiz Khalifa will be hosting a cypher featuring Taylor Gang members and more, with beats supplied by world-renowned producer The Alchemist. There will also be the Last Prisoner Project Justice Session, which Viewers can tune in to learn more about the importance of criminal justice reform as WM TEAL (Together for Equity, Access & Legalization) and Last Prisoner Project bring together activists who have been previously incarcerated for cannabis crimes, as well as M-1 of dead prez, in a panel moderated by rapper and activist Talib Kweli. Also, there will be Cooking with cannabis: Mike Tyson, Too $hort, and Jaleel White get together with celebrity chef, Nikki Steward, as she cooks up the perfect 4/20 brunch.

“Despite the last year being a challenging one for everyone, there is ample reason to celebrate given the momentum we’ve seen in cannabis legislation across the country, and we wanted to, once again, give our community a way to do so safely,” said Juanjo Feijoo, chief marketing officer, Weedmaps. “As cannabis becomes more widely accepted and as the industry experiences significant growth, Weedmaps is steadfast in its commitment to bring together consumers and businesses as we continue the fight for a more inclusive industry. In that vein, we’re excited to bring together top talent to create an eclectic event to celebrate the progress that’s been made thus far and unite for the necessary work that is ahead.”

Beginning at 1:00 p.m. PDT on Tuesday, April 20, adults 21 and older in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico can tune into the free virtual celebration for one day only by visiting weedmaps.com/wm-420. Adults living in states where cannabis is legal are encouraged to check out weedmaps.com or download the Weedmaps app on iOS or Android to find the latest deals ahead of the festivities.