The 17th championship banner for the Lake Show will soon be hanging in the rafters of Staples Center. According to ESPN, the Los Angeles Lakers will reveal their newest banner on May 12, the last home game of the regular season against the Houston Rockets.

“There was a couple reasons why we waited,” Jeannie Buss said. “First of all, on opening night, we didn’t have any fans. So now that we’ve finally gotten the nod that we’re allowed to have some fans, we decided that the last regular-season game would be good because we’ll have as many fans as we can get and hopefully we’ll have a completely healthy team by then and with LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the court.”

If the latest indication from LeBron James hints at the status of him and his superstar running mate, the tandem of James and Davis will be back on the court soon.

“The weatherman says the weather is changing soon and it predicts a thunderstorm is coming,” James said. “Folks prepare and take the proper caution measures to stay safe.”

