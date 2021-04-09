Lance Stephenson aka “born ready” is looking to get back into the NBA. According to Miami Herald reporter Barry Jackson, Miami Heat recently became aware that veteran swingman Lance Stephenson is looking to get back into the league. The Heat had been looking to fill a vacant roster spot, which ultimately went to big man Dewayne Dedmon.

Stephenson is reportedly shooting 500 three-pointers a day and is making about 85 percent of them. Associates also said that he has matured after being teammates with players like LeBron James and Rajon Rondo on the Los Angeles Lakers.

Stephenson is still young enough and talented enough to contribute in the league. He has been out of the league since his stint with the Lakers in the 2018-19 season. If the Heat doesn’t sign Stephenson, it would be great to see him sign with his hometown Brooklyn Nets.

