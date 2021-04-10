Celebrities and Friends of DMX Take to Social Media to Pay Their Respects

Words by: Sentwali Holder

Tributes are pouring in for DMX as soon as the sad news of his death broke today. Many of his close friends, industry peers, artists new and old, as well as his fans posted, shared, and tweeted their thoughts and prayers across social media.

On Twitter, Hip-Hop icon, Missy Elliot wrote, “Even through you had battles you TOUCHED so many through your MUSIC and when you would PRAY so many people FELT THAT! This is heavy for the HipHop family but your LEGACY LIVES ON & SPIRIT. Continued Prayers for X family & friends for STRENGTH/HEALING.”

“RIP DMX,” Viola Davis tweeted. “I pray for the comfort of your children and loved ones.”

RIP DMX. I pray for the comfort of your children and loved ones. 🙏🏿💛 pic.twitter.com/WC5LsaL9j8 — Viola Davis (@violadavis) April 9, 2021

Chance the Rapper wrote on Twitter, writing, “Rest in Heaven DMX.”

Rest in Heaven DMX — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) April 9, 2021

Gabrielle Union tweeted she has “no words right now.”

“Nothing but fierce love, prayers and protection for X’s family, friends and fans,” she wrote. “This loss is devastating.”

No words right now. Nothing but fierce love, prayers and protection for X's family, friends and fans. This loss is devastating. #RIPDMX 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🖤 — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) April 9, 2021

Paige Hurd singing Shake it off & DMX w/ the ablibs is the content I needed to see today pic.twitter.com/6VOunvNMsK — That Maxxy Girl (@MBiggavel) April 6, 2021

Def Jam Recordings expressed their condolences with a statement:

“DMX was a brilliant artist and an inspiration to millions around the world. His message of triumph over struggle, his search for the light out of darkness, his pursuit of truth and grace brought us closer to our own humanity,” the statement read. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and all those who loved him and were touched by him. DMX was nothing less than a giant. His legend will live on forever.”

L. Londell McMillan, Entertainment Attorney and chairman of The NorthStar Group that owns The Source wrote a personal message to DMX on Instagram: “Our lives changed forever in 1995 when you, Joaquin and Dee came into my office, then I became your and the Ruff Ryders’ lawyer and manager. In a few short years, we changed the world.”

LeBron James tweeted:

❌4L!! Rest In Paradise LEGEND!! 🐕🐕 pic.twitter.com/Y0m0DVl5Up — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 9, 2021

Jada Pinkett-Smith Wrote:

DMXDMXDMXDMXDMXDMXDMXDMXDMXDMXDMXDMXDMXDMX❣️❣️❣️❣️❣️❣️❣️❣️ — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) April 9, 2021

Sending prayers up for DMX’s family, friends and countless fans. 🙏🏾 #DMX https://t.co/pADIcQWeUP — Sherri Shepherd (@sherrieshepherd) April 9, 2021

Playing “Don’t Gotta Go Home” – @MonicaDenise and the man, DMX.



Rest in Power ♥️ — Jackée Harry (@JackeeHarry) April 9, 2021

Wow. Rest In Peace, sir ♥️ https://t.co/XrJlFilvDh — Rahne Jones (@rahne_jones) April 9, 2021

Rest in peace DMX 😢😢😢😢 pic.twitter.com/a2YWLGsHDm — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) April 9, 2021