On Monday, April 12, Billion Dollar Baby Entertainment CEO DaBaby and Billion Dollar Baby Entertainment team are offering the chance to interview for firsthand entertainment industry experience right here in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Seeking like-minded individuals who are eager to launch their careers in the entertainment industry and be fulfilled by doing what they love! Positions Include marketing & analytics experts, masters of networking & communication, personal assistants, potential artist management, website development, graphic design, cinematographers, photographers. Come prepared with resumes in hand!

WHO: DaBaby and Billion Dollar Baby Entertainment

Advertisement

WHAT: Paid Internship Job Fair

WHEN: Monday, April 12, 2021 12:00PM -5:00PM

WHERE: Hilton Charlotte University Place

8629 J M Keynes Drive

Charlotte, NC 28262