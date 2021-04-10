On Monday, April 12, Billion Dollar Baby Entertainment CEO DaBaby and Billion Dollar Baby Entertainment team are offering the chance to interview for firsthand entertainment industry experience right here in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Seeking like-minded individuals who are eager to launch their careers in the entertainment industry and be fulfilled by doing what they love! Positions Include marketing & analytics experts, masters of networking & communication, personal assistants, potential artist management, website development, graphic design, cinematographers, photographers. Come prepared with resumes in hand!
WHO: DaBaby and Billion Dollar Baby Entertainment
WHAT: Paid Internship Job Fair
WHEN: Monday, April 12, 2021 12:00PM -5:00PM
WHERE: Hilton Charlotte University Place
8629 J M Keynes Drive
Charlotte, NC 28262