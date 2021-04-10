DMX was an iconic artist who carved out his own path in Hip-Hop but what some may forget is he was a talented and respected actor. Here’s some of his most prolific roles:

Belly

DMX made his feature film acting debut in the 1998 cult classic film Belly, starring as Tommy “Buns” Bundy in the Hype Williams-directed picture. He starred alongside fellow rap icon Nas, TLC’s Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins and Method Man. DMX’s character was a drug dealer who sought deeper into the lifestyle of criminality but found himself along the way.

Romeo Must Die

In Romeo Must Die, DMX starred as nightclub owner Silk alongside the late princess of R&B and leading lady, Aaliyah and action super star Jet Li, which was a modern reimagining of Romeo and Juliet. Here, SPOILER ALERT: DMX meets his fatal demise towards the end of the film. DMX also lended to the film’s soundtrack, most notably to commercial success, his song with Aaliyah, “Back In One Piece.”

Cradle 2 Da Grave

Here DMX, teamed back up with Jet Li and starred alongside a younger Gabrielle Union, in the 2003 action film Cradle 2 Da Grave. Starring as Anthony Fait, a master jewel thief whose daughter is kidnapped by a rival criminal, DMX showed he was a box office draw after the film debuted at number one at the U.S. box office. Wow.

Exit Wounds

In action film Exit Wounds, DMX, joined forces with another action star Steven Seagal, back when Seagal, was tolerable to watch on screen, real life or otherwise, in the 2001 film, where he stars as a local drug dealer Latrell Walker. The film also killed at the box office debuting at number one, and grossing $80M at the international box office.

DMX was a movie star and he will be missed.