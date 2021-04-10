Words by: Sentwali Holder

On the rise actors, Jorge Lendeborg Jr. and Tosin Cole, have been set to lead the House Party reboot from LeBron James’ SpringHill Entertainment and New Line Cinema.

Directing the reboot is music video director Calmatic, with a script from Stephen Glover and Jamal Olori, who are a writing duo on FX’s hit show, Atlanta.

From Deadline’s exclusive report, “The film has a high priority for Springhill Company as the original was a movie James and Carter grew up loving and still holds a special place in their hearts. Not only are James and Carter huge fans but are so many people who have discovered it over the years and New Line sees this as something that has franchise potential just like the original.”

When it comes to the casting choice, “Like the original film, New Line and Springhill were looking to find rising stars to put front and center and went through tons of auditions before landing on Lendeborg Jr. and Cole. Execs will now look to find their female counterparts and insiders say expect plenty of fun surprises on the cameo front as well.”

James and his multi-hyphenate business partner Maverick Carter, are producing for SpringHill. House Party’s original director, Reginald Hudlin, is coming back to executive produce along with Warrington Hudlin, Spencer Beighley and Jamal Henderson.

Lendeborg Jr. is best known for his big-screen parts in the mega Transformers spinoff Bumblebee, Love, Simon, and the Spider-Man MCU/Sony franchise – WOW. He’s killing the game right now as next up in Amazon’s Bliss and Netflix’s Night Teeth.

UK-born Cole, who is coming off of his series regular role in the beloved British sci-fi series Doctor Who. He is actually in production on AMC’s limited series 61st Street, playing opposite Courtney B. Vance (Law and Order: Criminal Intent, Lovecraft Country) and Aujanue Ellis (The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel).