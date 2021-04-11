Azealia Banks is usually in the headlines for her controversial rants and actions. Just recently, the rapper spooked out most of her followers after digging up her dead cat and then boiling it, showing the entire process on her Instagram live. Then, the rapper used her platform to body shame Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat.

Although most of her content can rub some of her viewers the wrong way, Banks may have had a point with her most recent Instagram rant captioned “thoughts.” The New Yorker touched on record labels and their lack of concern for their artist’s well being. The rapper started off sharing her own experience and then used other artist as an example to further prove her point.

“I’ve had times in my career when my fans were telling me to go get help Azealia. I couldn’t f*cking afford it,” Banks explained.

She then talked about Travis Scott who is rumored to have suffered from substance abuse. “Nobody’s stepping in to f*cking intervene with Travis Scott, you got enablers, you probably got f*cking, tour managers, going to get the f*cking lean and going to get the Percocet so this n*gga can sit in the studio and make more money for y’all crackers,” she stated.

Banks continued with her rant, “and y’all don’t care what happens to him, nobody’s suggesting maybe we should have like an in-house therapist or in-house drug rehabilitation programs, no they’re gonna push you to the edge and push you to the f*cking limit so you can keep creating for them.”

“And then when you die of a drug overdose, then they wanna come in and cash in on it. This sh*t needs to stop,” Banks said before suggesting that DMX’s label “f*cked him out of his money” while the hiphop heavyweight openly called out for help.

The topic sparked a debate in Banks’ comments. Most of the rapper’s followers agreed with her message. “The label did the same thing to Amy Winehouse they didn’t care about her, when she was going through it the labels only priority was her next album I totally agree,” one fan commented.

“Hello Somebody. But they want the artists unbalanced so they can take FULL advantage!” another commented.

Do you think Azealia Banks has a point? Should record labels be more concerned with what their artist do outside of the music?