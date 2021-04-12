Bad Bunny just won his official first match in the WWE but he has his eyes on touring the nation. The Latin American star announced El Último Tour del Mundo with dates set for Brooklyn, Miami, Chicago, Los Angeles and more.

The promo for the tour aired during Wrestlemania as the Grammy winning star was handed a briefcase that contained a microphone from Triple H.

Bad Bunny’s Wrestlemania debut came with an amazing display of moves, including a Canadian Destroyer, which he called The Bunny Destroyer. You can catch it below.

