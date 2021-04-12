Can’t ban the snowman but now you can own him. Jeezy is joining the NFT world and partnering with Liquid Avatar Technologies to sell the iconic snowman logo.

According to Hip Hop N More, Jeezy’s logo will be sold in partnership with Liquid Avatar, a global blockchain, along with Imagine AR Inc. and DreamView Studios.

The limited-edition animated file will come with an audio clip of Jeezy talking about the iconic snowman and how it impacted hip-hop culture.

“Partnering with Jeezy is an amazing opportunity for Liquid Avatar and Oasis,” said Liquid Avatar CEO David Lucach. “As an artist and a businessman, we know Jeezy is always working to be at the forefront of fan outreach. NFTs have become an innovative way to sell art and engage fans and early adopters in the music industry are now able to jump right into this evolving market and expand their global footprint. Jeezy’s iconic snowman logo and brand is the perfect fit for NFTs and Oasis, and we know his success will draw even more top-level musicians to work with us.”

You can learn more about the NFT sale here.