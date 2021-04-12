In the midst of the live televised murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd, another unarmed Black man was shot and killed by a Minnesota police officer. This time, it was during a traffic stop in the suburb of Brooklyn Center.

20-year-old Daunte Wright was shot by police and succumbed to his injuries after officers tried to arrest Wright for an outstanding warrant. The 20-year-old father attempted to flee, but was struck several times by police bullets. Wright drove his car several blocks before crashing into another vehicle.

Protesters immediately took to the streets of Minneapolis and with the current climate from the Derek Chauvin trial, emotions turned destructive in lieu of Wright’s death at the hands of police. After over 20 businesses were destroyed by protesters, the National Guard was deployed into the streets of Minneapolis to quell the violence.

