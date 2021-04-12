Paul Pierce isn’t sweating being bounced from ESPN. The Boston Celtics legend posted a wild night filled with weed and strippers to his Instagram story, which didn’t sit well with his Disney/ESPN employers.

As expected, Pierce was shown the door but it doesn’t seem to really hit him hard. In fact, TMZ caught the swingman Friday Night out at dinner and he had a statement for the cameras. “Truth gonna bounce back like never before…. that’s all you gotta know,” Pierce said.

Paul Pierce had the best IG live of 2021 😂😂😂🔥



I cried man 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/OypnmNmiYd — – (@THVMOE) April 3, 2021

You can see Pierce state big things are on the way here.

