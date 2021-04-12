Former Nets legend doesn’t seem to feel the way the team is going about things. Retired Basketball Hall of Famer Julius Erving appeared this week on “Inside the Green Room” with Danny Green. During the episode, Erving reacted to the massive influx of talent to Brooklyn this season.

“It’s reminiscent of how the Yankees used to do it all the time,” said Erving, per Dan Roche of NBC Sports Philly. “They load up – they call it ‘buying a championship.’ The Lakers are known for doing that too. They’re getting all these pieces. … They don’t know at the end of the season what it’s going to look like or what it’s going to feel like. But they’re going to be formidable. You’ve got a team with six former All-Stars, and three [All-NBA] guys who have been there and succeeded in the playoffs.”

For those reasons, Erving went on to say he is picking the team he won an NBA championship with, the Philadelphia 76ers to come out the East.

“First off, [the Sixers] have an advantage coaching-wise based on experience with [coach Doc Rivers], in terms of championship experience that [Green has], that Dwight [Howard] has,” Erving added. “And the ambition of Ben [Simmons] and Joel [Embiid], these guys are hungry now, they’ve been a part of what they call ‘The Process’ for several years, and it’s time for The Process to bear some fruit. I’m betting my money on Philly.”

As the season draws closer to closing out, we will see if Erving’s prediction will come through. Both teams do seem destined to match up in the Eastern Conference Finals.