This past weekend, Chi-Town rap stand out Kid Cudi raised eyebrows this past weekend after he took to the stage in an off-white dress for his Kurt Cobain tribute performance on Saturday Night Live.

Cobain, the Nirvana frontman who died close to 27 years to the date of Cudi’s SNL performance, wore an identically patterned behind a shirt worn by Cobain. The 27-year-old singer died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on April 5, 1994.