DMX and Swizz Beatz are one of the best producer-rapper duos in Hip-Hop history. The two teamed for “Ruff Ryders Anthem” and the VERZUZ creator hit Instagram and spoke about his friend.

“My brother was a different type of brother,” Swizz said. “A different type of artist, a different type of creative, different type of spirit, different type of zone, different type of soul.”

He said, “Since the day that I met him, he lived his life for everyone else … You ain’t never seen DMX with a Lamborghini, you ain’t never seen my brother with a Rolls-Royce, you ain’t never seen him iced out with no jewelry. He did not care about any of that.”

Swizz Beatz would go on to speak for eight minutes on the impact of X on his life. You can hear it all below.