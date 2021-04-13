A recent Forbes article reported that actor Jaleel White, known mostly for his role as “Steve Urkel” on the 90s sitcom Family Matters, has announced his collaboration with 710 Labs for their “Its PurpL” strains of cannabis.

The CA-based company will feature several strains in their Its PurpL” line, including Purple Urkle, Mendo Purps, Zkittlez, and a cross of Purple Urkle and The White known as “Stefan.”

“I’ve been associated with something, an avenue of cannabis that’s respected and known,” said White. “My criteria was, ‘I cannot do this and put out a, you know, a boo-boo offering of no effort.'” He went on to say, “The thing that always stood out to me was there no clear brand leader for fire purple weed. It made no sense to me, that no company of significance had claimed this lane, so why not me?”

Its PurpL is set to launch on April 20, 2021, at California dispensaries and the online platform, Next Level.